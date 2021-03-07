Si… (If) poema de Rudyard Kipling 

Si… por Rudyard Kipling

Si puedes mantener la cabeza en su sitio cuando todos a tu alrededor

la pierden y te culpan a ti.

Si puedes seguir creyendo en ti mismo cuando todos dudan de ti,

pero también toleras que tengan dudas.

Si puedes esperar y no cansarte de la espera;

o si, siendo engañado, no respondes con engaños,

o si, siendo odiado, no incurres en el odio.

Y aun así no te las das de bueno ni de sabio.

Si puedes soñar sin que los sueños te dominen;

Si puedes pensar y no hacer de tus pensamientos tu único objetivo;

Si puedes encontrarte con el Triunfo y el Desastre,

y tratar a esos dos impostores de la misma manera.

Si puedes soportar oír la verdad que has dicho,

tergiversada por villanos para engañar a los necios.

O ver cómo se destruye todo aquello por lo que has dado la vida,

y remangarte para reconstruirlo con herramientas desgastadas.

Si puedes apilar todas tus ganancias

y arriesgarlas a una sola jugada;

y perder, y empezar de nuevo desde el principio

y nunca decir ni una palabra sobre tu pérdida.

Si puedes forzar tu corazón, y tus nervios y tendones,

a cumplir con tus objetivos mucho después de que estén agotados,

y así resistir cuando ya no te queda nada

salvo la Voluntad, que les dice: “¡Resistid!”.

Si puedes hablar a las masas y conservar tu virtud.

O caminar junto a reyes, sin menospreciar por ello a la gente común.

Si ni amigos ni enemigos pueden herirte.

Si todos pueden contar contigo, pero ninguno demasiado.

Si puedes llenar el implacable minuto,

con sesenta segundos de diligente labor

Tuya es la Tierra y todo lo que hay en ella,

y —lo que es más—: ¡serás un Hombre, hijo mío!

If— By Rudyard Kipling

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you;

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or, being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with wornout tools;

If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: “Hold on”;

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with kings—nor lose the common touch;

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you;

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And —which is more— you’ll be a Man my son!