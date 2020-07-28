Este martes se hicieron oficiales las nominaciones en su edición 72 de los Premios Emmy 2020, que califican lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense. Este año, la serie que lidera en nominaciones es Watchmen de HBO con 26, le siguen The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel de Amazon con 20, y de Netflix Ozark y Succession, cada una con 18.
Hasta el momento no se sabe con certeza cómo será la entrega el próximo 20 de septiembre y el anfitrión Jimmy Kimmel aún no está enterado de cómo ser tal dinámica.
The Mandalorian de Disney + y The Morning show de Apple Tv + son las representantes de las nuevas plataformas por streaming en esttos Premios Emmy 2020.
A continuación dejamos todas las nominaciones.
Mejor actor de comedia:
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Mejor actriz de comedia:
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Le puede interesar: Netflix: Todos los estrenos de series, películas y documentales en agosto
Mejor actor secundario en comedia:
- Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
- Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
- Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
- Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Programas de variedades y talk-show:
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Le puede interesar: Apple TV libera contenido gratis para esta cuarentena
Mejor reality:
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática:
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Le puede interesar: El documental ‘Fait Vivir’ tendrá estreno mundial virtual
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Regina King (Watchmen)
- Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:
- Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
- Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
- Paul Mescal (Normal People)
- Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:
- Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
- Jean Smart (Watchmen)
- Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
- Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
- Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
- Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Mejor miniserie
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
- America (FX on Hulu)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor comedia
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Insecure (HBO)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor serie dramática:
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
Filme de televisión
- American Son (Netflix)
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)