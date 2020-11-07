Las celebridades que celebraron la extraoficial victoria de Joe Biden y Kamala Harris

Ariana Grande, LeBron James y Shakira
Desde LeBron James hasta Shakira han celebrado la casi inevitable victoria de Joe Biden sobre Donald Trump en las elecciones de los Estados Unidos. A continuación con alguna de las reacciones.

Shakira

“Celebro con mis hijos esta nueva fase de unidad y sanación que comienza ahora con Biden como nuevo presidente electo”.

Eva Longoria

“¡Ganó la democracia!”

LeBron James

Chris Evans

Ariana Grande

 

“LLORANDO. GRACIAS DIOS”

Pink

“Esta noticia me puso a llorar. Me sentí abrumada por el alivio para este país. Estaba abrumada por Kamala y la inspiración que les da a las mujeres en todo el país. Van Jones me hizo llorar fuerte. Este país debe trabajar mucho para unirse. Rezo para que podamos hacerlo”.

Alicia Keys

“No soy llorona, pero derramé una pequeña lágrima ¡No dejaremos que el odio gane! Cuando mostramos algo por el otro ganamos. Hay mucho trabajo por hacer, pero creo que estamos dispuestos para ayudarnos Sigamos fuertes, ahora comienza el trabajo real. Felicitaciones a Kamala Harris”

Sam Smith

“Muy feliz por mis amigos en Estados Unidos”.

John Legend

“Felicitaciones a Kamala Harris y Joe Biden. Gracias por elegir servir a su país durante estos tiempos difíciles”.

Lana del Rey

Snoop Dogg

 

“Trump tiene que ser echado como Jazz en el Príncipe del Rap”

Big Sean

“Se siente bien despertarse con buenas noticias y buena energía en 2020… Por una vez”.

Lady Gaga

“Joe Biden y Kamala Harris le acaban de dar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que la humanidad haya visto jamás. Nada más que amor por nuestro nuevo comandante en jefe y la primera vicepresidenta femenina elegida para la Casa Blanca. Además, así se hace”.

Kim Kardashian

