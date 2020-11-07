Las celebridades que celebraron la extraoficial victoria de Joe Biden y Kamala Harris

Tomada de internet

Desde LeBron James hasta Shakira han celebrado la casi inevitable victoria de Joe Biden sobre Donald Trump en las elecciones de los Estados Unidos. A continuación con alguna de las reacciones.

Shakira

Celebrating with my children this new phase of unity and healing that begins now with Biden as new president elect. — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

“Celebro con mis hijos esta nueva fase de unidad y sanación que comienza ahora con Biden como nuevo presidente electo”.

Eva Longoria

Democracy won!!! USA USA USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/5SjgGCDivz — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 7, 2020

“¡Ganó la democracia!”

LeBron James

Chris Evans

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

Ariana Grande

“LLORANDO. GRACIAS DIOS”

Pink

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

“Esta noticia me puso a llorar. Me sentí abrumada por el alivio para este país. Estaba abrumada por Kamala y la inspiración que les da a las mujeres en todo el país. Van Jones me hizo llorar fuerte. Este país debe trabajar mucho para unirse. Rezo para que podamos hacerlo”.

Alicia Keys

Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win! When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris 😭💥 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 7, 2020

“No soy llorona, pero derramé una pequeña lágrima ¡No dejaremos que el odio gane! Cuando mostramos algo por el otro ganamos. Hay mucho trabajo por hacer, pero creo que estamos dispuestos para ayudarnos Sigamos fuertes, ahora comienza el trabajo real. Felicitaciones a Kamala Harris”

Sam Smith

Off ya pop you absolute snail #BidenHarris2020 – so happy for all my friends in America tonight. YOU. DID. THAT!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I5Ls8bleJ8 — samsmith (@samsmith) November 7, 2020

“Muy feliz por mis amigos en Estados Unidos”.

John Legend

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

“Felicitaciones a Kamala Harris y Joe Biden. Gracias por elegir servir a su país durante estos tiempos difíciles”.

Lana del Rey

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020

Snoop Dogg

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) el 7 de Nov de 2020 a las 8:33 PST

“Trump tiene que ser echado como Jazz en el Príncipe del Rap”

Big Sean

It feel good to wake up to good news n good energy in 2020… for once

💙🙏🏾❤️ — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 7, 2020

“Se siente bien despertarse con buenas noticias y buena energía en 2020… Por una vez”.

Lady Gaga

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

“Joe Biden y Kamala Harris le acaban de dar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que la humanidad haya visto jamás. Nada más que amor por nuestro nuevo comandante en jefe y la primera vicepresidenta femenina elegida para la Casa Blanca. Además, así se hace”.

Kim Kardashian

