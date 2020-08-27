Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom celebran la llegada de su hija al mundo

En horas de la madrugada de este jueves, Katy Perry y Orando Bloom anunciaron en sus redes sociales el nacimiento de su hija. El nombre de la bebé recién nacida es Daisy Dove Bloom y los seguidores de ambos artistas los han felicitado por ello.
Los artistas hicieron el anuncio con un discurso reconociendo el trabajo que ha hecho la UNICEF en el mundo para el cuidado de las mujeres embarazadas y los recién nacidos.
“Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija… Pero sabemos que somos los afortunados y no todos pueden tener una experiencia de parto tan pacífica como la nuestra”, señalaron Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Además, Katy Perry publicó que como celebración del nacimiento tranquilo de su hija crearon una página de donaciones para contribuir con estas problemáticas, que se han recrudecido desde la aparición de la pandemia del COVID-19.
