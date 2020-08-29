Foto: @chadwickboseman

Tras la muerte de Chadwick Boseman, recordado por sus papeles de T’Challa en Black Panther, Jackie Robinson en 42 y Norman en Da 5 Bloods han sido innumerables las reacciones de las celebridades alrededor del mundo.

A continuación destacamos algunas de las reacciones con más repercusión en las redes sociales.

I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend.#WakandaForever #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/M7EgGess9p — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

