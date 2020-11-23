Trump comienza a ceder pero seguirá dando pelea por la Casa Blanca

Trump-Coronavirus
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

El presidente saliente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, indicó este lunes que daba luz verde a la transferencia de poder al demócrata Joe Biden, ganador de los comicios presidenciales, aunque sigue sin reconocer su derrota.

“Quiero agradecer a Emily Murphy en GSA (la Administración General de Servicios) por su firme dedicación y lealtad a nuestro país. Ha sido acosada, amenazada y objeto de abusos -y no quiero ver que esto le pasa a ella, su familia o a empleados de GSA”, tuiteó Trump.

Anuncios

El aún mandatario indicó que ha dado instrucciones a su equipo para que hagan lo necesario respecto a los “protocolos iniciales” de la transición.

Noticia en desarrollo…